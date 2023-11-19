IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tonight at 10pmET: Watch MSNBC Films’ new documentary “Periodical,” an honest and entertaining look at menstruation and menopause

  • Supreme court implements first-of-its-kind ethics code

    06:45
  • Now Playing

    Anne Applebaum: "Trump setting an atmosphere that allows him to break laws and go after enemies"

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Crockett: George Santos being a ‘fraud’ is the only thing the left and right can agree on

    04:36

  • Deal to release Hamas hostages in exchange for pause in fighting could be reached

    02:54

  • Univision facing backlash after canceling Biden ads during Trump Interview

    05:08

  • 'Enough Is Enough With George Santos': Rep. Deborah Ross On Need To Expel Rep. Santos

    05:25

  • Ohio's abortion rights face obstacle after victory

    07:58

  • Michael Cohen on Trump defense: 'This is a stupid strategy'

    06:03

  • 'It’s going to be all of the crazies' - Rick Wilson on 2nd Trump presidency

    09:12

  • Glenn Kirschner: 'Donald Trump has nowhere to turn...'

    06:30

  • Pregnant women in Gaza given barbaric 'emergency delivery kits'

    05:07

  • Netanyahu says Israel-Hamas war enters second phase

    05:38

  • 'The first real night of rest any of us got' - Lewiston reacts to mass shooting suspect found dead

    05:11

  • Relief and pain for Maine community after police find mass shooter dead

    02:57

  • U.N. World Food Program chief says they have lost contact with workers in Gaza

    02:33

  • 'Project Dynamo' helping rescue Americans stranded in Israel amid war with Hamas

    02:59

  • Ex-Capitol Police Sgt. blasts violent threats, GOP election deniers running for House Speaker

    09:34

  • More aid and foreign nationals still waiting to cross border at Rafah

    02:48

  • House Republicans head back to the drawing board as the Speaker fight continues

    08:10

  • Attorney for Kenneth Chesebro: 'He never believed 'The Big Lie''

    07:56

Katie Phang

Anne Applebaum: "Trump setting an atmosphere that allows him to break laws and go after enemies"

07:24

Anne Applebaum joins Katie Phang to talk about former President Donald Trump's clear and present danger to democracy. Historians say Trump's rhetoric including calling political opponents 'vermin', further echoes authoritarian leaders like Hitler and Mussolini.Nov. 19, 2023

  • Supreme court implements first-of-its-kind ethics code

    06:45
  • Now Playing

    Anne Applebaum: "Trump setting an atmosphere that allows him to break laws and go after enemies"

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Crockett: George Santos being a ‘fraud’ is the only thing the left and right can agree on

    04:36

  • Deal to release Hamas hostages in exchange for pause in fighting could be reached

    02:54

  • Univision facing backlash after canceling Biden ads during Trump Interview

    05:08

  • 'Enough Is Enough With George Santos': Rep. Deborah Ross On Need To Expel Rep. Santos

    05:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All