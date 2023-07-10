IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    America on track for record year in mass shootings

Katie Phang

America on track for record year in mass shootings

Moms Demand Action Executive Director Angela Ferrell-Zabala joins the Katie Phang Show to discuss the horrific string of recent mass shootings and how local leaders can fight to bring change to their communities.July 10, 2023

    America on track for record year in mass shootings

