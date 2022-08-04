IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • No criminal charges for DeShaun Watson despite 2 dozen accusers

    13:12

  • Fox News hosts embodies misogyny with comments about AOC

    12:49
    America: land of the free unless you’re able to get pregnant

    11:34
    Kansas voters to decide if their constitution protects right to abortion

    08:46

  • 9/11 first responder calls Trump a ‘piece of sh**’ over recent comments

    11:44

  • The Republican embrace of authoritarian leader Viktor Orban 

    08:01

  • Democracy on the line with midterms only 100 days away

    09:03

  • Why have nearly 50% of AAPI voters NEVER been contacted by any political party?

    09:06

  • Sandy Hook family seeks $150m in damages from Alex Jones

    10:02

  • Gen Z activist turns attack from Gaetz into fundraising windfall

    09:40

  • Rep. Swalwell on DOJ investigating Trump’s actions around Jan. 6

    13:47

  • The U.S. is not doing enough to combat climate change

    09:39

  • George Conway calls out Donald Trump’s ‘depravity’

    15:06

  • Fmr. Pence aide reacts to Secret Service audio during evacuation

    09:32

  • Covid cases and hospitalizations spiking for third July in a row

    08:14

  • Donald Trump teams up with Saudi-backed LIV golf

    08:24

  • PA State Rep. on fight to remove homosexuality from criminal code

    11:48

  • WaPo Columnist ‘sick to her stomach’ after Biden fist bumps MBS

    09:11

  • Watchdog says Secret Service deleted texts from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6

    10:38

  • Steve Bannon says 0% chance he will plead guilty at trial

    10:45

Katie Phang

America: land of the free unless you're able to get pregnant

11:34

Roe vs. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court not only took away essential healthcare from millions of Americans, but also started to chip away at bodily autonomy for anyone who can get pregnant. In this special edition of The Katie Phang Show, Katie is joined by podcast host Danielle Moodie and The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast to discuss the War on Women. Aug. 4, 2022

  Now Playing

    America: land of the free unless you're able to get pregnant

  UP NEXT

