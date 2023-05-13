IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Abortion rights in focus in Mississippi AG race

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    Bringing mental health awareness to AAPI communities

    07:35

  • How non-white people are embracing white supremacy ideology

    06:16

  • Florida legislative session wraps after passing controversial new bills

    06:15

  • New Trump deposition video shows his defense of "Access Hollywood" tape

    05:43

  • 9 dead in Texas outlet mall shooting

    04:45

  • Trailblazing actress Anna May Wong remembered with honorary Barbie

    05:58

  • Hospitals that denied an emergency abortion broke federal law

    07:36

  • Katie's Commentary: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's Attack on Motherhood

    03:53

  • Far-Right extremists react to Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson

    05:45

  • South Carolina senate rejects near-total abortion ban for third time

    07:22

  • Supreme Ethics Concerns with the Supreme Court

    06:31

  • Lead plaintiff in abortion access lawsuit against Texas slams state's GOP senators

    08:05

  • Calls for Sen. Feinstein to Resign Continue Amid Months-Long Absence

    07:13

  • Democrats Increase Calls for Ethics Probe into SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas

    06:12

  • Tennessee Legislature passes bill to shield gun companies from lawsuits

    05:39

  • Celebrating National Autism Awareness Month

    05:28

  • Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill for now

    08:11

  • Lawmakers support Black Maternal Health Week

    05:31

  • Republican surge on book bans and defunding libraries

    07:27

Katie Phang

Abortion rights in focus in Mississippi AG race

05:13

Democratic candidate for Mississippi Attorney General Greta Kemp Martin joins Katie Phang to discuss her bid to unseat the incumbent AG who authored the lawsuit that overturned Roe v. Wade.May 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Abortion rights in focus in Mississippi AG race

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    Bringing mental health awareness to AAPI communities

    07:35

  • How non-white people are embracing white supremacy ideology

    06:16

  • Florida legislative session wraps after passing controversial new bills

    06:15

  • New Trump deposition video shows his defense of "Access Hollywood" tape

    05:43

  • 9 dead in Texas outlet mall shooting

    04:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All