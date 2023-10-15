IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • One on One with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt

    08:30

  • Keeping faith through times of war

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    A story of survival from the Israeli music festival massacre

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    Fighting a War on Israel-Hamas Misinformation

    04:59

  • Members of National Israeli bobsled team among reservists called to war with Hamas

    07:52

  • The impact of a Gaza ground invasion on the region

    06:42

  • The Rise of Hamas

    07:02

  • 'If we can’t get our House in order…Israel is at risk'

    08:09

  • Rep. Andy Kim on the Israel-Hamas conflict

    06:18

  • Tensions escalate in northern Israel

    06:36

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: No House speaker jeopardizes response to Israel crisis

    05:53

  • Death toll rises for Israelis and Palestinians in second day of fighting

    03:58

  • Israeli PM declares state of war after surprise Hamas attack

    08:33

  • Hamas launches military operation against Israel

    07:36

  • ‘Terrorism on a very, very large scale’: Approximately 40 dead in Israel after Hamas attack

    03:44

  • National Security Council condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    03:45

  • How concerning is the Israel-Hamas crisis for America?

    02:52

  • Hamas says it has taken Israeli hostages in surprise attack

    05:04

  • 'I get to symbolize hope' - Inside the Jail to Yale Journey

    07:19

  • Setmayer: 'Will The Real Nikki Haley Please Stand Up?'

    05:50

Katie Phang

A story of survival from the Israeli music festival massacre

06:02

Shye Klein Weinstein shares his emotional story of surviving the attack at the Tribe of Nova Festival, by Hamas militantsOct. 15, 2023

  • One on One with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt

    08:30

  • Keeping faith through times of war

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    A story of survival from the Israeli music festival massacre

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    Fighting a War on Israel-Hamas Misinformation

    04:59

  • Members of National Israeli bobsled team among reservists called to war with Hamas

    07:52

  • The impact of a Gaza ground invasion on the region

    06:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All