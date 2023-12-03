IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

A new documentary explores the Terri Schiavo case that gripped a nation

05:30

Katie Phang is joined by Anita Kumar, senior managing editor of Politico, to discuss the new documentary "Between Life & Death" which explores the legal battle that transpired between family members over the prospect of ending Terri Schiavo's life after she entered cardiac arrest and lived in an irreversible persistent vegetative state.Dec. 3, 2023

