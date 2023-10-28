IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    "The first real night of rest any of us got" - Lewiston reacts to mass shooting suspect found dead

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Relief and pain for Maine community after police find mass shooter dead

    02:57

  • U.N. World Food Program chief says they have lost contact with workers in Gaza

    02:33

  • 'Project Dynamo' helping rescue Americans stranded in Israel amid war with Hamas

    02:59

  • Ex-Capitol Police Sgt. blasts violent threats, GOP election deniers running for House Speaker

    09:34

  • More aid and foreign nationals still waiting to cross border at Rafah

    02:48

  • House Republicans head back to the drawing board as the Speaker fight continues

    08:10

  • Attorney for Kenneth Chesebro: 'He never believed 'The Big Lie''

    07:56

  • Twenty trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza pass through Rafah crossing

    03:18

  • One on One with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt

    08:30

  • Keeping faith through times of war

    05:32

  • A story of survival from the Israeli music festival massacre

    06:02

  • Fighting a War on Israel-Hamas Misinformation

    04:59

  • Members of National Israeli bobsled team among reservists called to war with Hamas

    07:52

  • The impact of a Gaza ground invasion on the region

    06:42

  • The Rise of Hamas

    07:02

  • 'If we can’t get our House in order…Israel is at risk'

    08:09

  • Rep. Andy Kim on the Israel-Hamas conflict

    06:18

  • Tensions escalate in northern Israel

    06:36

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: No House speaker jeopardizes response to Israel crisis

    05:53

Katie Phang

"The first real night of rest any of us got" - Lewiston reacts to mass shooting suspect found dead

05:11

 Lianna Holden, a Lewiston, Maine teen and founder of her school's Students Demand Action chapter, tells Katie Phang about lockdowns and multi-day manhunt for a suspect in the mass shooting that killed 18 people and wounded 12 othersOct. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    "The first real night of rest any of us got" - Lewiston reacts to mass shooting suspect found dead

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Relief and pain for Maine community after police find mass shooter dead

    02:57

  • U.N. World Food Program chief says they have lost contact with workers in Gaza

    02:33

  • 'Project Dynamo' helping rescue Americans stranded in Israel amid war with Hamas

    02:59

  • Ex-Capitol Police Sgt. blasts violent threats, GOP election deniers running for House Speaker

    09:34

  • More aid and foreign nationals still waiting to cross border at Rafah

    02:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All