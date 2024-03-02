IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Crockett 'The Republican-run House can't even do the very basics of our job...'
Katie Phang

Rep. Crockett 'The Republican-run House can't even do the very basics of our job...'

After narrowly averting a government shutdown for the fourth time, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Katie Phang to discuss the chaos in Congress and more.March 2, 2024

