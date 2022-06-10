IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes

    08:23
  • Now Playing

    ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost 

    12:43

  • Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

    09:31

  • GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony

    13:35

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46

  • Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?

    06:22

  • Frmr HUD Secy. Castro on skyrocketing housing costs

    07:19

  • Fmr. GOP rep. & Fred Guttenberg discuss & debate gun safety

    16:29

  • Rep. Lieu: ‘Republicans have no ideas’ on guns

    08:32

  • Charles Blow: We live in the age of “Too Far”

    07:36

  • Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde

    11:58

  • QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state

    07:51

  • ‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting 

    07:48

  • Trump-world legal memo lays out plan to overturn 2020 election

    07:58

  • Mallory McMorrow won’t let GOP colleagues silence her

    10:00

  • The ‘colossal’ law enforcement failures in Uvalde, TX 

    09:11

  • Report: Trump expressed approval of ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants

    08:44

  • NRA 'perpetrating a crime on America,’ says Rep. Jackson Lee

    08:48

  • ‘Hold each other’: El Paso lawmaker’s message for Uvalde

    10:38

Katie Phang

‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

08:23

As we head into midterms, various GOP candidates have been exposed for participating in the events that took place on January 6th, 2021, including a Michigan gubernatorial candidate who was recently arrested by the FBI for his alleged involvement. MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins Katie Phang to discuss.June 10, 2022

  • Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes

    08:23
  • Now Playing

    ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost 

    12:43

  • Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

    09:31

  • GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony

    13:35

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All