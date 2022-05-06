IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    “Literally true, but incredibly misleading” answers from justices on Roe

    09:17
  • UP NEXT

    Tracking menstrual cycles to identify ‘misconduct’

    08:41

  • What would a post-Roe Alabama look like?

    08:19

  • George Conway weighs in on Jan. 6 public hearings

    13:38

  • Ohio State Rep. sees pregnancy after rape as an ‘opportunity’

    09:10

  • Trump-backed election deniers running for state office

    08:01

  • Why is the DOJ declining to act on Trump?

    13:45

  • “Stupid” and “a bribe”: The GOP freakout over student loans

    12:39

  • Kara Swisher on Musk’s “virtue signaling” to conservatives

    11:47

  • FL Democrats fight DeSantis congressional map

    09:25

  • McCarthy said he’d urge Trump to resign after 1/6

    11:08

  • What’s the deal with the publicly funded sports stadiums?

    10:33

  • FL Gov. candidate Nikki Fried on suing Biden admin.

    13:00

  • Why are unqualified judges making decisions for the nation?

    11:47

  • Should Biden liquidate Russia’s assets in the U.S.?

    09:53

  • Will Putin be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine?

    11:01

  • What do Meadows’ texts reveal about Trump’s intent on Jan. 6?

    10:08

  • Grand Rapids Police Dept. releases footage of fatal shooting

    08:55

  • Mary Trump on the fate of democracy

    12:20

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell responds to GOP’s ‘pedophile’ attacks

    12:26

Katie Phang

“Literally true, but incredibly misleading” answers from justices on Roe

09:17

During each confirmation hearing of the current conservative Supreme Court Justices, they all claimed they would respect precedent. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade joins Katie Phang to discuss how misleading those answers were in light of the leaked majority draft opinion on Roe v. Wade.May 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    “Literally true, but incredibly misleading” answers from justices on Roe

    09:17
  • UP NEXT

    Tracking menstrual cycles to identify ‘misconduct’

    08:41

  • What would a post-Roe Alabama look like?

    08:19

  • George Conway weighs in on Jan. 6 public hearings

    13:38

  • Ohio State Rep. sees pregnancy after rape as an ‘opportunity’

    09:10

  • Trump-backed election deniers running for state office

    08:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All