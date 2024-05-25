IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘It just started blurting out of me...I couldn't help myself’ TikTok influencer Soogia on her accidental rise to TikTok fame
May 25, 202405:56

    'It just started blurting out of me...I couldn't help myself' TikTok influencer Soogia on her accidental rise to TikTok fame

    05:56
Katie Phang

‘It just started blurting out of me...I couldn't help myself’ TikTok influencer Soogia on her accidental rise to TikTok fame

05:56

‘Accidental’ TikTok star Soogia joins Katie Phang to close out AAPI Heritage Month 2024 to talk combatting Asian hate, what it means to break barriers and defy stereotypes as Asian American women and the power of social media to create cross-cultural connections.May 25, 2024

