"I don't know how much more racist you can be than what Donald Trump has provided"
Feb. 24, 202407:35
    "I don't know how much more racist you can be than what Donald Trump has provided"

Katie Phang

"I don't know how much more racist you can be than what Donald Trump has provided"

07:35

Political power panel Danielle Moodie, Host Of "Woke Af" Podcast, and Lucy Caldwell, Political Strategist join Katie Phang to discuss the state of the Presidential race on the day of the South Carolina Primary.Feb. 24, 2024

