IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A horrific public health problem says a medical doctor, on results of recent study showing number of rape-related pregnancies

    06:26
  • Now Playing

    'He was not held accountable… that just further empowered him': Whistleblower on Donald Trump

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Barbara McQuade: 'Big victory not just for E. Jean Carroll but for the rule of law'

    06:32

  • A new book showcases RBG's legacy for the next generation

    05:20

  • Katie Phang: 'By taking on Trump, these lawyers are forever tainted'

    04:39

  • 'It’s a power grab!' Mystal on SCOTUS's mentality on the Chevron Deference case

    06:36

  • 'Donald Trump is not business as usual and we can't cover him that way'

    07:17

  • 'Crazy!': Trump’s SEAL Team 6 murder argument will be shot down, Watergate prosecutor

    07:16

  • Republicans only interested in doing the bidding of their supreme leader Trump: Rep. Robert Garcia

    04:49

  • March for Gaza rally held in Washington as Israel-Hamas war nears 100 days

    02:31

  • Katie Phang: 'You’re Not Alone and You’re Not an Island in a Sea Of Red'

    03:37

  • 'Baffling': Fmr. Rep. Denver Riggleman on Secy. Lloyd Austin delay to alert WH on hospitalization

    07:16

  • GOP Candidates scramble to appeal to candidates, Biden leans into calling Trump a threat

    08:12

  • Pentagon waits 3 days to inform White House that Secy. of Defense Lloyd Austin hospitalized in ICU

    01:34

  • Former Capitol Officer turns to art to heal from Jan. 6th trauma

    06:51

  • New Amicus Brief Adds Wrinkle to Trump's Immunity Appeal

    09:08

  • Biden administration makes $147.5 million emergency arms sale to Israel

    03:15

  • 'Historic verdict': See the lawyer who got Rudy Giuliani on the hook for $148 million

    07:14

  • SCOTUS case on mifepristone access 'could have devastating consequences for the entire country'

    07:48

  • Legal analyst on Rudy Giuliani's $148 million defamation civil judgment

    05:12

Katie Phang

'He was not held accountable… that just further empowered him': Whistleblower on Donald Trump

05:08

Retired U.S. Army Colonel and Democratic Congressional Candidate Eugene Vindman joins Katie Phang to discuss the threat Donald Trump is to America and how he's standing for democracy yet again.Jan. 27, 2024

  • A horrific public health problem says a medical doctor, on results of recent study showing number of rape-related pregnancies

    06:26
  • Now Playing

    'He was not held accountable… that just further empowered him': Whistleblower on Donald Trump

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Barbara McQuade: 'Big victory not just for E. Jean Carroll but for the rule of law'

    06:32

  • A new book showcases RBG's legacy for the next generation

    05:20

  • Katie Phang: 'By taking on Trump, these lawyers are forever tainted'

    04:39

  • 'It’s a power grab!' Mystal on SCOTUS's mentality on the Chevron Deference case

    06:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All