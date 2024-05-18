IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Don't come for me.' Rep. Jasmine Crockett to Marjorie Taylor Greene
May 18, 202405:50

  • Trump’s extreme views on capital punishment

    06:02
  • Now Playing

    'Don't come for me.' Rep. Jasmine Crockett to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Barb McQuade: Trump lawyer Todd Blanche has made 'rookie mistakes'

    06:02

  • The Hypocrisy of Mother's Day

    05:40

  • Our goal is not just to point to the past, it's to show what we can do differently for the future.: Transportation Secy. Pete Buttigieg

    07:56

  • Psaki on Trump’s Leaner Campaign ‘Something You Say When You Can't Afford Staff or Ads’

    05:40

  • Katie Phang kicks off AAPI Heritage Month with actor BD Wong

    06:40

  • 'The Guardrails are Gone': Troye on Project 2025 and a possible Second Trump Term

    06:35

  • '[My son] didn't deserve the way he died, and I didn't deserve what I went through...'

    05:36

  • Mattel honors Kristi Yamaguchi with Barbie doll

    04:48

  • College Protests of Today Hold Echoes of Yesteryear

    06:42

  • The Supreme Court eyes returning Trump's federal election trial to lower court

    06:07

  • Columbia's university senate wants to investigate response to protests

    02:14

  • Katie's Sidebar: Trump's gag order hearing set for Tuesday

    05:19

  • Preet Bharara: Putting Trump behind bars 'remains an option' for gag order violations

    08:21

  • ‘Give these women what they deserve’- five time WNBA all-star, Angel McCoughtry on raising the salaries of WNBA players.

    04:52

  • Donald Trump Heads to Court in Historic Election Interference Case in NY

    05:38

  • VP Harris Blasts AZ Civil War-Era Ruling ‘Donald Trump Did This’

    03:43

  • ‘It's nothing more than games,’ Rep. Crockett on Speaker Johnson's new ‘election integrity’ push

    06:08

  • 'It's stupid.' Ali Velshi reacts to Trump Media's stock cratering in value

    05:33

Katie Phang

'Don't come for me.' Rep. Jasmine Crockett to Marjorie Taylor Greene

05:50

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett joins Katie Phang to discuss her dust up with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a hearing this week, and the latest on The New York Times reporting a upside down flag was flown outside Justice Alito's house in 2021.May 18, 2024

  • Trump’s extreme views on capital punishment

    06:02
  • Now Playing

    'Don't come for me.' Rep. Jasmine Crockett to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Barb McQuade: Trump lawyer Todd Blanche has made 'rookie mistakes'

    06:02

  • The Hypocrisy of Mother's Day

    05:40

  • Our goal is not just to point to the past, it's to show what we can do differently for the future.: Transportation Secy. Pete Buttigieg

    07:56

  • Psaki on Trump’s Leaner Campaign ‘Something You Say When You Can't Afford Staff or Ads’

    05:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All