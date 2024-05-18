'Don't come for me.' Rep. Jasmine Crockett to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump’s extreme views on capital punishment06:02
- Now Playing
'Don't come for me.' Rep. Jasmine Crockett to Marjorie Taylor Greene05:50
- UP NEXT
Barb McQuade: Trump lawyer Todd Blanche has made 'rookie mistakes'06:02
The Hypocrisy of Mother's Day05:40
Our goal is not just to point to the past, it's to show what we can do differently for the future.: Transportation Secy. Pete Buttigieg07:56
Psaki on Trump’s Leaner Campaign ‘Something You Say When You Can't Afford Staff or Ads’05:40
Katie Phang kicks off AAPI Heritage Month with actor BD Wong06:40
'The Guardrails are Gone': Troye on Project 2025 and a possible Second Trump Term06:35
'[My son] didn't deserve the way he died, and I didn't deserve what I went through...'05:36
Mattel honors Kristi Yamaguchi with Barbie doll04:48
College Protests of Today Hold Echoes of Yesteryear06:42
The Supreme Court eyes returning Trump's federal election trial to lower court06:07
Columbia's university senate wants to investigate response to protests02:14
Katie's Sidebar: Trump's gag order hearing set for Tuesday05:19
Preet Bharara: Putting Trump behind bars 'remains an option' for gag order violations08:21
‘Give these women what they deserve’- five time WNBA all-star, Angel McCoughtry on raising the salaries of WNBA players.04:52
Donald Trump Heads to Court in Historic Election Interference Case in NY05:38
VP Harris Blasts AZ Civil War-Era Ruling ‘Donald Trump Did This’03:43
‘It's nothing more than games,’ Rep. Crockett on Speaker Johnson's new ‘election integrity’ push06:08
'It's stupid.' Ali Velshi reacts to Trump Media's stock cratering in value05:33
Trump’s extreme views on capital punishment06:02
- Now Playing
'Don't come for me.' Rep. Jasmine Crockett to Marjorie Taylor Greene05:50
- UP NEXT
Barb McQuade: Trump lawyer Todd Blanche has made 'rookie mistakes'06:02
The Hypocrisy of Mother's Day05:40
Our goal is not just to point to the past, it's to show what we can do differently for the future.: Transportation Secy. Pete Buttigieg07:56
Psaki on Trump’s Leaner Campaign ‘Something You Say When You Can't Afford Staff or Ads’05:40
Play All