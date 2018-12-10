Comey on Trump 'close' to being named an 'unindicted co-conspirator'
In a discussion with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace at New York’s 92nd Street Y, former FBI Director James Comey said that Robert Mueller seems to be "close" to naming President Trump an "unindicted co-conspirator" based on the language in the filings.
New Comey revelations on Flynn, Trump legal jeopardy, blackmail concerns10:35
Trump now facing ‘clear and present danger’ to his presidency?15:13
Who could Robert Mueller still indict?05:24
Big Question: What do Mueller's court filings mean for the President?02:26
Court filings show Trump as key figure in federal investigations06:48
Which Russians are allegedly connected to President Trump?02:16