José Díaz-Balart

Zelenskyy arrives in Washington to push for Congressional aid

01:28

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to help convince lawmakers to pass a supplemental aid package for Ukraine before Congress adjourns for the year. NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports on the gridlock in Congress as lawmakers try to tie border security measures to the proposed package.Dec. 11, 2023

