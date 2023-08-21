IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Worse than a 'new normal': Bill Nye on tropical storm Hilary, climate change

José Díaz-Balart

Worse than a 'new normal': Bill Nye on tropical storm Hilary, climate change

"People like to throw around the expression 'new normal.' It's not going to be normal, it's going to get worse and worse, probably," Bill Nye says of landmark tropical storm Hilary.   Extreme weather events are "connected because the world is getting warmer, and most of that heat ends up in the ocean... what enables a hurricane or cyclonic storm is heat." Aug. 21, 2023

    Worse than a 'new normal': Bill Nye on tropical storm Hilary, climate change

