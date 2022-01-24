Wikileaks’ Julian Assange allowed to challenge U.S. extradition decision
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been given the opportunity to appeal a British High Court decision allowing him to be extradited to the U.S., where he faces charges of espionage. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports from London. Jan. 24, 2022
