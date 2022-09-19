IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

José Díaz-Balart

Why Queen Elizabeth II’s death means so much to Americans

02:30

As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Windsor after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, MSNBC’s Katy Tur, Chris Jansing and Andrea Mitchell explain why the queen’s death means so much to Americans as well as millions of people around the world. Sept. 19, 2022

