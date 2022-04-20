Why Putin's inner circle hasn't turned on him

- UP NEXT
U.S. plans to announce more military aid to Ukraine03:53
'A horrible humanitarian situation' if Russia strikes Mariupol steel plant07:55
Talks between Russia, Ukraine continuing but not getting far, says ambassador07:29
Will Russia allow civilians out of Mariupol's steel plant?08:09
Russia narrows military focus in new phase of war on Ukraine07:03
Russia declares new phase of war03:14
'They want to learn': Teacher in Kyiv keeps classes going as war rages03:30
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander on Ukraine: ‘This is a genocide’09:59
Yovanovitch: Trump used Ukraine 'as a pawn' for his own personal reasons09:27
Amb. McFaul: Even I did not expect Putin to be ‘as evil’ as he has been09:51
Rick Stengel: ‘About 90% of Russians get 90% of their information from state TV and state sources’04:00
Aid groups in Poland continue working to settle Ukrainian refugees03:35
Rep. Panetta: 'Most heartfelt part of the trip' going to Ukraine border08:24
McFaul: 'Putin has already lost this war' as Russia begins battle for Donbas region01:03
McFaul: You can't want diplomacy if the other side doesn't want to talk11:16
"Rage" and "love": Ukrainian describes what keeps her fighting01:24
"What we need is the support of everybody": José Andrés speaks with José Díaz-Balart from Ukraine02:09
Ukraine claims to have leaked personal information of Russian troops, spies07:41
Ukraine's prosecutor general investigates Russia's alleged war crimes03:50
How aid organizations in Romania are helping Ukrainian refugees03:04
