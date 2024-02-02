IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

José Díaz-Balart

Why might Trump’s trial on federal election interference be postponed?

04:39

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner discusses new reporting on what appears to be a postponement of Donald Trump’s federal election interference trial. He also weighs in on the news that Trump’s former CEO, Allen Weisselberg, is negotiating a plea deal with Manhattan prosecutors. “That trial date will almost certainly get pushed down the road a little bit.”Feb. 2, 2024

