“They have robbed, sacked our country:” Venezuelan opposition leader denounces Maduro06:57
- Now Playing
Why might Trump’s trial on federal election interference be postponed?04:39
- UP NEXT
Negotiators say they have a deal on immigration with Senate eyeing votes next week03:45
House subpoenas Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis02:05
Sen. Padilla on border talks: “You can’t have it both ways”05:18
Dearborn Mayor slams Biden’s policy in Gaza: “Diplomacy should lead”04:31
Blinken to return to Middle East as hostage negotiations continue02:59
FBI Director: Chinese hackers can target and disrupt critical U.S. infrastructure02:12
Rep. Cori Bush under investigation for alleged misuse of funds01:44
The impact of the humanitarian crisis at the border and beyond10:16
Rep. Clyburn warns young voters against Trump: “Think about your futures”02:17
House Republicans blame Mayorkas for border crisis in impeachment hearing05:06
What happens to Trump’s $83M judgment if he appeals?04:06
Fmr. Israeli diplomat on ICJ Ruling: “It was a stern warning”04:21
“Violently shaking, thrashing:” Witness details first ever nitrogen gas execution04:59
Pediatrician on Crisis in Gaza: “I ran out of words to describe this”07:33
Border policy deal stalls in Senate amid GOP disagreements02:33
What would a potential Trump testimony look like?03:09
“We’re finally together”: Family reunited after 14 years of separation06:51
Biden expected to receive UAW endorsement02:44
“They have robbed, sacked our country:” Venezuelan opposition leader denounces Maduro06:57
- Now Playing
Why might Trump’s trial on federal election interference be postponed?04:39
- UP NEXT
Negotiators say they have a deal on immigration with Senate eyeing votes next week03:45
House subpoenas Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis02:05
Sen. Padilla on border talks: “You can’t have it both ways”05:18
Dearborn Mayor slams Biden’s policy in Gaza: “Diplomacy should lead”04:31
Play All