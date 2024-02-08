Why a 9-0 SCOTUS decision would be helpful whether you “like or loathe” Trump

Fmr. U.S. Attorney and Senior FBI Official Chuck Rosenberg analyzes the benefits of SCOTUS reaching a decisive opinion on the Trump Colorado ballot case – and how history may impact the outcome. “It can’t be lost on the court the value of unanimity. And it can’t be lost on the court that there’s a value in people, justices, regardless of who appointed them, joining in those majority opinions.”Feb. 8, 2024