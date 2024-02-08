IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Why a 9-0 SCOTUS decision would be helpful whether you “like or loathe” Trump

    09:13
    Laura Jarrett: Supreme Court 'looking for a way out' of Trump ballot case

    06:24

  • 'Every day is a struggle': Father remembers son killed in Oxford school shooting

    06:57

  • Search underway for missing helicopter carrying 5 Marines

    02:19

  • 'Dangerous': Top Dem rips MAGA GOP on immigration, old GOP 'died this week'

    07:24

  • 'He's not above the law': Trump immunity rejected by court

    10:35

  • “Everybody’s still holding their breath” on the bipartisan border bill 

    10:32

  • GOP Strategist: Haley is a “zombie candidate”

    08:32

  • Trump’s legal fate depends on this

    05:28

  • Some Democrats voice concerns over bipartisan border security bill

    02:22

  • 'They have robbed, sacked our country': Venezuelan opposition leader denounces Maduro

    06:57

  • Why might Trump’s trial on federal election interference be postponed?

    04:39

  • Negotiators say they have a deal on immigration with Senate eyeing votes next week

    03:45

  • House subpoenas Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis

    02:05

  • Sen. Padilla on border talks: “You can’t have it both ways”

    05:18

  • Dearborn Mayor slams Biden’s policy in Gaza: “Diplomacy should lead” 

    04:31

  • Blinken to return to Middle East as hostage negotiations continue

    02:59

  • FBI Director: Chinese hackers can target and disrupt critical U.S. infrastructure

    02:12

  • Rep. Cori Bush under investigation for alleged misuse of funds

    01:44

  • The impact of the humanitarian crisis at the border and beyond

    10:16

José Díaz-Balart

Why a 9-0 SCOTUS decision would be helpful whether you “like or loathe” Trump

09:13

Fmr. U.S. Attorney and Senior FBI Official Chuck Rosenberg analyzes the benefits of SCOTUS reaching a decisive opinion on the Trump Colorado ballot case – and how history may impact the outcome. “It can’t be lost on the court the value of unanimity. And it can’t be lost on the court that there’s a value in people, justices, regardless of who appointed them, joining in those majority opinions.”Feb. 8, 2024

