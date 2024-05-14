IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen resumes testimony on Day 17 of hush money trial

Who showed up to support Trump on second day of Michael Cohen’s testimony
May 14, 202401:34

Who showed up to support Trump on second day of Michael Cohen’s testimony

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who serves as the RNC co-chair, along with House Speaker Mike Johnson and vice presidential hopeful Doug Burgum, were among those who appeared inside the court during the former president’s hush money trial while Michael Cohen testified. NBC News’ Yasmin Vossoughian reports on whether the judge will view individuals speaking to the press in support of Trump as a violation of the gag order.May 14, 2024

