Who is Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor who indicted Trump over the 2020 election?

Fulton County DA Fani Willis "is out to win,” Wall Street Journal reporter Cameron McWhirter says. During the high-profile Atlanta cheating scandal, "people were cornering" Fani Willis "every time she went to the grocery store…[but] she stuck to her guns," McWhirter adds. "She doesn't get ruffled."Aug. 15, 2023