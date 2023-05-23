IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

José Díaz-Balart

Investigators say suspect in White House truck crash sought to harm president

03:33

A 19-year-old Missouri man was identified as the driver of a U-Haul truck that crashed into Lafayette Square near the White House and faces charges of threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president or vice president, according to the Secret Service. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports on what we know about the driver and the Nazi flag seized at the scene.May 23, 2023

