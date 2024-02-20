IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
White House to announce sanctions against Russia in response to Navalny's death
Feb. 20, 202402:58
José Díaz-Balart

White House to announce sanctions against Russia in response to Navalny's death

02:58

The White House is planning to announce a new "major" sanctions package against Russia in response to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.Feb. 20, 2024

