IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Verdict reached in federal hate crime trial of three men in Ahmaud Arbery's death

  • Now Playing

    White House now calling Russian moves an 'invasion'

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Mexican Olympic figure skater Donovan Carrillo a trailblazer for the sport in his country

    03:09

  • Oleksiy Sorokin: 'The Minsk agreements have been dead since the day they were signed'

    03:33

  • Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Poland: Poland watching Russia-Ukraine tension with concern

    04:33

  • The devastating mental health effects of bullying on children

    04:59

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor on Russia-Ukraine crisis, Vladimir Putin

    05:02

  • Russia could use separatist shelling as a pretext for war with Ukraine

    05:09

  • Lawmakers urge Biden to review disparate treatment of Black migrants

    03:18

  • Fmr. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez: 'Speak as one and demand action for the immigrant community'

    04:33

  • Mexican avocado imports suspended after threat to U.S. safety inspector

    03:18

  • Russia's fixation on Ukraine, explained

    02:36

  • Rep. Grace Meng on rising violence against Asian Americans

    03:45

  • Carlos Franganillo on Europe's view of Russia and Ukraine

    03:10

  • Activists call for labor pause during 'A Day Without Immigrants'

    04:22

  • Dr. Patel on the mental health toll of the pandemic

    04:08

  • Data shows the need for improved mental health care, especially in minority populations

    03:28

  • Senators allege CIA secretly collecting bulk data about Americans

    01:51

  • Child tax credit a 'lifeline' to American families

    05:17

  • Multiple states relax mask requirements amid decrease in new Covid cases

    09:13

  • Rep. Clyburn on SCOTUS picks, hope for America's future

    05:26

José Díaz-Balart

White House now calling Russian moves an 'invasion'

02:47

The White House has now officially referred to the movement of Russian forces into separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as an "invasion." NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports on the next steps the Biden administration could be taking.Feb. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    White House now calling Russian moves an 'invasion'

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Mexican Olympic figure skater Donovan Carrillo a trailblazer for the sport in his country

    03:09

  • Oleksiy Sorokin: 'The Minsk agreements have been dead since the day they were signed'

    03:33

  • Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Poland: Poland watching Russia-Ukraine tension with concern

    04:33

  • The devastating mental health effects of bullying on children

    04:59

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor on Russia-Ukraine crisis, Vladimir Putin

    05:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All