IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    White House: Classified documents found at Biden's Wilmington home

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    FAA lifts ground stop, FBI sees no evidence of cyberattack

    02:44

  • Georgia grand jury completes report on Trump election interference probe

    02:11

  • Doctors: Damar Hamlin off ventilator, talking to family and friends

    02:55

  • Russia announces 36-hour Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine

    02:29

  • Breaking down the votes McCarthy needs to become speaker

    04:05

  • Russia says 63 of its soldiers dead in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

    01:22

  • Vatican says retired Pope Benedict’s condition ‘serious’ but ‘stable’

    02:58

  • Paris shooting leaves multiple dead at Kurdish cultural center

    01:28

  • Senate reaches deal on government funding bill

    05:10

  • How moms are tackling leading cause of postpartum-related deaths: mental health

    03:25

  • Migrants wait across border for end of Title 42

    03:46

  • Jury selection begins in 'Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial

    02:31

  • Argentina and France to face off in World Cup final

    07:50

  • Club Q shooting survivor ‘disgusted’ over U.S. ‘inaction on gun reform’

    02:41

  • Prices for eggs, bread, fresh fruits and vegetables, still up from last month

    01:28

  • Afghanistan Combat Veteran: "Afghanistan remains hell on earth for the people that we left behind"

    05:36

  • Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Mar-a-Lago search

    01:30

  • The implications of a multinational force in Haiti

    00:44

  • Griner released, other Americans still detained in Russia

    01:44

José Díaz-Balart

White House: Classified documents found at Biden's Wilmington home

01:39

Attorneys for President Biden have released a statement confirming that a batch of classified documents had been found at the president's Wilmington, Del., home. NBC's Carol Lee reports from the White House.Jan. 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    White House: Classified documents found at Biden's Wilmington home

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    FAA lifts ground stop, FBI sees no evidence of cyberattack

    02:44

  • Georgia grand jury completes report on Trump election interference probe

    02:11

  • Doctors: Damar Hamlin off ventilator, talking to family and friends

    02:55

  • Russia announces 36-hour Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine

    02:29

  • Breaking down the votes McCarthy needs to become speaker

    04:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All