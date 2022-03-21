What to expect from first day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
What to expect from first day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings01:53
UP NEXT
Ukrainian MP: 'The humanitarian conditions are a disaster'03:40
Fmr. US Ambassador to Ukraine: Western response to Kremlin aggression has been consistently late and weak03:22
Mayor of Lviv speaks after Russian missiles strike his city: 'I want to be proud of Ukraine'04:10
Rep. Adam Smith: Alliances are key to defeating dictators05:00
Why Ukraine hasn't been admitted to NATO01:34
Rep. Escobar: 'We absolutely should welcome' Ukrainian refugees07:33
Veronika Melkozerova: Ukrainians 'feel World War III has already started'06:04
Sen. Cardin: U.S. should increase sanctions on Russia04:38
Lawmakers react to Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to Congress01:16
Peter Zalmayev: The legitimacy of the Western world rides on the outcome of Ukraine04:51
Sen. Blumenthal: We need to counter Putin's air superiority04:24
A look inside a Polish checkpoint for Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian attacks03:50
Rep. Quigley: Zelenskyy is "Ukraine's secret weapon"00:42
Why Russians have been fleeing to the U.S.-Mexico border01:12
Daria Kaleniuk: “Don’t be afraid of Putin”01:37
Why Belarus is helping Russia's invasion of Ukraine04:44
Ukrainian woman embraces NBC News' Richard Engel01:32
Ukrainian man: “I didn't recognize my city"00:55
Rep. Wild: "I will never forget the Ukrainian people"01:31
What to expect from first day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings01:53
NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill where the first day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings are about to begin with opening statements from senators.March 21, 2022
Now Playing
What to expect from first day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings01:53
UP NEXT
Ukrainian MP: 'The humanitarian conditions are a disaster'03:40
Fmr. US Ambassador to Ukraine: Western response to Kremlin aggression has been consistently late and weak03:22
Mayor of Lviv speaks after Russian missiles strike his city: 'I want to be proud of Ukraine'04:10
Rep. Adam Smith: Alliances are key to defeating dictators05:00
Why Ukraine hasn't been admitted to NATO01:34