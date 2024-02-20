IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What Alexei Navalny wrote in his final letters from prison before dying  
Feb. 20, 202405:22
    What Alexei Navalny wrote in his final letters from prison before dying  

José Díaz-Balart

Anton Troianovski, Moscow Bureau Chief for the New York Times details some of the letters imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny wrote to friends and colleagues before his death last week and the latest surrounding detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.Feb. 20, 2024

    What Alexei Navalny wrote in his final letters from prison before dying  

