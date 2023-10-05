WATCH: José reads from Biden admin. announcement allowing new border wall

- UP NEXT
'A promise broken': Julián Castro admonishes Biden border wall reversal07:47
Rep. Santos' former campaign treasurer to plead guilty in federal court01:59
‘Absolutely phenomenal’: Sen. Alex Padilla celebrates Laphonza Butler Senate seat appointment05:36
Rep. Jim Jordan confirms he will run for House speaker03:32
'A win for the Haitian people': Haitian-American congresswoman reacts to Kenyan-led forces being sent to Haiti04:57
‘Three guys with guns came up behind me': Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks out after being carjacked06:20
Fear, hunger, lack of rights drive immigration: Fmr. Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó condemns Maduro’s human rights violations03:18
HEAR: Congressman wanted someone else for California senator, celebrates Newsom’s pick05:57
Justice Thomas recuses himself from John Eastman's appeal of Jan. 6 case02:33
McCarthy staying optimistic as Congress heads toward government shutdown02:49
Sen. Menendez and wife plead not guilty to bribery charges02:27
Hunter Biden sues Giuliani over alleged violations of computer fraud and data access01:34
Thousands of migrants seek entry to U.S.05:04
Michigan Dem warns Biden against intervening with auto workers strike04:59
‘We need to turn migrants back’: Top Dem calls for action on border crisis05:10
'It’s finally happening': Parkland survivor supports Biden’s new gun violence prevention office03:49
'Outrageous’: Listen to Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial position on immigration11:44
This is the ‘real test’ for Biden asylum policies03:21
DOJ files charge against Ray Epps, a subject of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories00:52
Hunter Biden sues IRS over claims his tax information was unlawfully released01:41
- UP NEXT
'A promise broken': Julián Castro admonishes Biden border wall reversal07:47
Rep. Santos' former campaign treasurer to plead guilty in federal court01:59
‘Absolutely phenomenal’: Sen. Alex Padilla celebrates Laphonza Butler Senate seat appointment05:36
Rep. Jim Jordan confirms he will run for House speaker03:32
'A win for the Haitian people': Haitian-American congresswoman reacts to Kenyan-led forces being sent to Haiti04:57
‘Three guys with guns came up behind me': Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks out after being carjacked06:20
Play All