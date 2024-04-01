IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: Doctor explains why colon cancer is on the rise among younger people
April 1, 202404:35
    Watch: Doctor explains why colon cancer is on the rise among younger people

José Díaz-Balart

Watch: Doctor explains why colon cancer is on the rise among younger people

04:35

Colon cancer rates are increasing among younger people. It is the deadliest cancer for men under 50 and second most for women under 50. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Vin Gupta explains what you could do to protect yourself and your loved ones.April 1, 2024

