IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Washington's Gov. Inslee on fighting climate change amid heatwave, wildfire threats

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden ends Covid isolation after testing negative

    09:00

  • Biden tests negative for Covid

    02:31

  • Russia says it will quit International Space Station after 2024

    01:45

  • HHS Secretary Becerra on monkeypox, 988 mental health lifeline

    07:00

  • Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for Covid

    02:09

  • Jill Biden: President ‘doing fine’ after testing positive for Covid

    05:15

  • Psaki: Biden contracting Covid part of job's 'risk assessment'

    06:12

  • Doctors see rise in sterilization requests after overturning of Roe v. Wade

    04:57

  • Andy Slavitt addresses Covid, monkeypox

    03:38

  • Doctors, patients grapple with realities of medical care in Roe's wake

    04:23

  • Steve Bannon's lawyers request delay of trial over arguments about admissible evidence

    01:56

  • Federal agencies temporarily blocked from protecting LGBTQ+ people in schools, workplaces

    02:47

  • Biden fist-bumps Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    02:33

  • Manchin drops support for climate and tax provisions in reconciliation bill

    02:23

  • "All of this is wrong": Author of FBI active shooter program on Uvalde police response

    04:04

  • Uvalde searches for answers as outrage grows over surveillance footage of shooting

    07:06

  • ICE issues new guidelines to ensure migrant children aren't separated from parents

    02:31

  • Judge once again declines to delay Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial

    01:15

  • Astronaut reacts to telescope images showing historic views of the distant cosmos

    03:17

José Díaz-Balart

Washington's Gov. Inslee on fighting climate change amid heatwave, wildfire threats

05:35

Washington Governor Jay Inslee: "Probably half or more of the homes [in Washington] do not have air conditioning. So when it gets this hot, over 100 degrees, people have some real health hazards, maybe even more so than the Northeast."July 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Washington's Gov. Inslee on fighting climate change amid heatwave, wildfire threats

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden ends Covid isolation after testing negative

    09:00

  • Biden tests negative for Covid

    02:31

  • Russia says it will quit International Space Station after 2024

    01:45

  • HHS Secretary Becerra on monkeypox, 988 mental health lifeline

    07:00

  • Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for Covid

    02:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All