War in Gaza is ‘grinding to a halt’ because of ‘sheer misery’ on all sides: retired U.S. general
May 15, 202407:24
José Díaz-Balart

War in Gaza is ‘grinding to a halt’ because of ‘sheer misery’ on all sides: retired U.S. general

07:24

NBC News correspondent Raf Sanchez, retired General Barry McCaffrey, and Amna Nawaz, co-anchor of PBS NewsHour, join José Díaz-Balart to discuss the situation today in Gaza and tense U.S.-Israel relations.May 15, 2024

