    WAPO reporter: thousands of migrants "find themselves in squalid encampments"

"If you are a person who is actively being persecuted or who has their life under threat and you feel like you can't wait, you're just going to go and press your luck at the U.S.-Mexico border," Arelis R. Hernández of the Washington Post tells José Díaz-Balart.March 14, 2023

Play All