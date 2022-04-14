IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows Grand Rapids police officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. William Taylor: The way to stop genocide is to stop Putin

    05:16

  • Rising inflation fuels worries of potential recession

    03:55

  • Frank James named suspect in Brooklyn subway station shooting

    03:34

  • Breaking down how Brooklyn subway station shooting unfolded

    04:34

  • Multiple people shot, several suspicious devices found at Brooklyn subway station

    03:28

  • Rep. Espaillat: We should be able to give Ukraine more weapons

    04:58

  • 'Pure brutality': Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr describes experiences in war-torn Ukraine

    04:17

  • Sen. Menendez: 'Russia is a human rights violator'

    07:37

  • Gov. Whitmer on her new suit to protection abortion: 'We do not have time to waste or risk'

    02:41

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono on SCOTUS vote, Bucha, Title 42, student loan pause

    05:30

  • Ukrainian teacher describes teaching in wartime

    06:01

  • U.S., G-7, and E.U. impose new sanctions against Russia

    02:57

  • Fmr. Press Secretary to Zelenskyy on Bucha: Russians 'don't consider that Ukrainians are human'

    07:16

  • Pierre-Richard Prosper: 'It is very apparent to me that war crimes are being committed'

    05:12

  • Ivanka Trump expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    01:36

  • Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol due to security concerns

    03:56

  • Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister

    01:59

  • Krish O’Mara Vignarajah on immigration policy, logistics of welcoming Ukrainian refugees

    05:50

  • Melaniya Podolyak: Russian invasion is heartbreaking, but Ukrainians are strong

    05:02

José Díaz-Balart

Video shows Grand Rapids police officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya

03:33

Protesters are demanding accountability in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after the police department released videos of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya. In the video, the 26-year-old Black man appears to be struggling with the officer before being shot. NBC News' Meagan Fitzgerald reports.April 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Video shows Grand Rapids police officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. William Taylor: The way to stop genocide is to stop Putin

    05:16

  • Rising inflation fuels worries of potential recession

    03:55

  • Frank James named suspect in Brooklyn subway station shooting

    03:34

  • Breaking down how Brooklyn subway station shooting unfolded

    04:34

  • Multiple people shot, several suspicious devices found at Brooklyn subway station

    03:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All