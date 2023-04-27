IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó: Democratic countries must work together to end Maduro dictatorship

José Díaz-Balart

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó: Democratic countries must work together to end Maduro dictatorship

05:21

José Díaz-Balart speaks with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó about why he fled Venezuela and what his message to the international community is. “This is a moment for the international community to do more on behalf of democracy,” Guaidó says. “The tools that we have to confront dictatorships, like sanctions, have to be exercised with strength.”April 27, 2023

