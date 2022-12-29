IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Vatican says retired Pope Benedict's condition 'serious' but 'stable'

Vatican says retired Pope Benedict's condition 'serious' but 'stable'

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is "lucid and vigilant," the Vatican said, but still remains in serious condition. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that Benedict "managed to rest well last night" and that his health "is stable at the moment."Dec. 29, 2022

