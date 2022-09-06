IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

José Díaz-Balart

'These kids are terrified:' First day of school in Uvalde riddled with anxiety, grief

02:35

As parents watch, Uvalde students return to class more than three months after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary. NBC News' Antonia Hylton and Priscilla Thompson report on how families have been mentally preparing in the summer for the school year and the increased security measures local authorities are taking.Sept. 6, 2022

  • José speaks with family of Lexi Rubio, child killed in Uvalde school shooting 

    04:47

  • Artists paint murals of Uvalde shooting victims to honor their lives

    02:14
    'These kids are terrified:' First day of school in Uvalde riddled with anxiety, grief

    02:35
    Republican-aligned groups launch new ad campaign to help reset Senate campaigns

    03:40

  • 'It's a whole town in trauma' TX State Senator on returning to school in Uvalde

    05:06

  • Low-income communities hit hardest by Los Angeles heat wave

    04:45

