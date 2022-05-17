IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    UPenn Assoc. Prof. Amalia Daché on U.S. easing Cuban restrictions

    03:33
José Díaz-Balart

UPenn Assoc. Prof. Amalia Daché on U.S. easing Cuban restrictions

03:33

“This is typical Cuba regime policy," says Univ. of Pennsylvania Associate Professor and Cuban refugee Amalia Daché on whether changes to U.S. policy on Cuba have anything to do with an increase in Cuban migrants showing up at the southern border. “They want to reduce the pressure valve.”May 17, 2022

    UPenn Assoc. Prof. Amalia Daché on U.S. easing Cuban restrictions

    03:33
