José Díaz-Balart

Ukrainian woman embraces NBC News' Richard Engel

01:32

Richard Engel speaks with a woman who survived an attack in Kyiv. "She said she felt bad for Vladimir Putin's mother. She said she must be rolling over in her grave for having giving birth to such a monster." March 14, 2022

