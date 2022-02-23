Ukrainian websites hit by cyberattack in hybrid warfare tactic
Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said that the websites in the country have been hit with a series of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. NBC News' Ken Dilanian explains how these attacks and other forms of hybrid warfare are used to paralyze the government. Feb. 23, 2022
