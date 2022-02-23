IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukrainian websites hit by cyberattack in hybrid warfare tactic

José Díaz-Balart

Ukrainian websites hit by cyberattack in hybrid warfare tactic

Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said that the websites in the country have been hit with a series of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. NBC News' Ken Dilanian explains how these attacks and other forms of hybrid warfare are used to paralyze the government. Feb. 23, 2022

    Ukrainian websites hit by cyberattack in hybrid warfare tactic

