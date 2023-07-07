IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

U.S. to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

03:21

The Biden administration is expected to announce that the U.S. will be providing cluster munitions to Ukraine, according to administration and defense officials. NBC News' Courtney Kube reports on the decision and why some countries oppose the use of these munitions.July 7, 2023

