U.S. marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russia as part of prisoner exchange

- Now Playing
U.S. marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russia as part of prisoner exchange01:59
- UP NEXT
U.S. rallies dozens of nations in support of Ukraine against Russian invasion04:45
Sen. Ossoff leading Senate investigation of military housing05:33
Russian recklessness raises alarm on nuclear power plants04:26
Why the sinking of Russia's 'Moskva' battleship matters08:06
Putin lashing out at NATO backfires as interest in membership grows11:48
Patriotism supplants political ideology in Ukrainian fight to repel Russian invasion08:02
U.S. aid to Ukraine adjusts to Russian threat; longer term planning considered04:17
Ukrainian forces emboldened as Russians abandon areas around Kyiv04:44
U.S. sees shift in Russian strategy in Ukraine; reaffirms support for Ukrainian defense11:51
Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russia's war failures09:14
U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine04:17
Pentagon: Support is flowing into Mariupol11:12
Poland, no stranger to Russian aggression, takes leadership role in helping Ukraine04:12
An American finds a role to play in supplying Ukrainian fighters02:31
Shifting battle lines make progress difficult to discern in Ukraine04:33
Why Putin's options in Ukraine are 'extremely limited'13:03
Experts working to assess extent of degradation of Russian forces05:04
U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces11:10
Europeans feed supplies to Ukrainian front lines04:56
- Now Playing
U.S. marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russia as part of prisoner exchange01:59
- UP NEXT
U.S. rallies dozens of nations in support of Ukraine against Russian invasion04:45
Sen. Ossoff leading Senate investigation of military housing05:33
Russian recklessness raises alarm on nuclear power plants04:26
Why the sinking of Russia's 'Moskva' battleship matters08:06
Putin lashing out at NATO backfires as interest in membership grows11:48
Play All