U.S.-led resolution on ceasefire in Gaza 'sends a signal' to region despite not passing
March 22, 202413:39

  • House passes government spending bill hours before potential shutdown

  • 'Country in chaos': Violence surges in Haiti as political future remains uncertain

  • Judge Engoron 'does not trust Donald Trump': Paul Butler

  • Russia and China veto U.S.-led Gaza cease-fire resolution

  • Body of college student Riley Strain found in Cumberland River

  • Biden 'can do more on border security': Rep. Henry Cuellar

  • Trump social media company to go public after merger

    U.S.-led resolution on ceasefire in Gaza 'sends a signal' to region despite not passing

    Rubio 'one of the saddest stories in American politics': Trump eyeing Rubio as VP pick

  • Moving toward 'peace deal': U.S. submits draft resolution to U.N. for ceasefire in Gaza

  • ‘Take a shot at the devil, you better not miss’: Top attorney on Fani Willis staying on case

  • Immigration law 'filled with pitfalls': Texas sheriff

  • Former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas testifies in Biden impeachment inquiry

  • ‘Absolute disaster’ that violates civil rights: Rep. Castro slams Texas immigration law

  • House speaker: Text of bill to avert government shutdown to be released soon

  • Cubans want freedom to be 'fully human': UPenn professor on protests amid economic crisis

  • Two ex-Mississippi officers being sentenced in connection with torturing two Black men

  • Gangs form 'fragile' alliance to control Haiti's capital

  • Supreme Court to decide on controversial immigration law soon

  • 'Road to Donald Trump’s financial demise': AG James could seize properties

U.S.-led resolution on ceasefire in Gaza 'sends a signal' to region despite not passing

The United Nations Security Council voted against the U.S.-led resolution concerning an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. NBC News' Raf Sanchez, NBC News' Allie Raffa and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin have the latest updates on the conflict.March 22, 2024

