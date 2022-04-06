IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono on SCOTUS vote, Bucha, Title 42, student loan pause

    05:30

  • Ukrainian teacher describes teaching in wartime

    06:01
    U.S., G-7, and E.U. impose new sanctions against Russia

    02:57
    Fmr. Press Secretary to Zelenskyy on Bucha: Russians 'don't consider that Ukrainians are human'

    07:16

  • Pierre-Richard Prosper: 'It is very apparent to me that war crimes are being committed'

    05:12

  • Ivanka Trump expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    01:36

  • Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol due to security concerns

    03:56

  • Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister

    01:59

  • Krish O’Mara Vignarajah on immigration policy, logistics of welcoming Ukrainian refugees

    05:50

  • Melaniya Podolyak: Russian invasion is heartbreaking, but Ukrainians are strong

    05:02

  • Russian governor claims Ukrainian helicopters fired on Russian oil depot

    03:53

  • Rep. Nanette Barragán: 'It’s time for us to end Title 42, it’s inhumane'

    04:08

  • Asylum seekers and the double standard of Title 42

    04:55

  • More than 1.7M deported under Title 42 immigration policy

    02:57

  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital evacuating pediatric cancer patients from war-torn Ukraine

    03:01

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy adviser: Russians are 'pretending to negotiate'

    04:37

  • Florida teacher speaks about passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    03:19

  • Daria Kaleniuk: Conditions in Mariupol like 'hell' as residents starve

    03:54

  • Ukrainian refugee speaks about fleeing war

    03:47

  • Fmr. Press Secy. to Ukraine: Russian invasion 'is a horrible experience for all Ukrainians'

    06:29

José Díaz-Balart

U.S., G-7, and E.U. impose new sanctions against Russia

02:57

The U.S. along with the European Union and G7 countries, has imposed new sanctions against Russia in response to their continued invasion of Ukraine. NBC's Kristen Welker reports from the White House.April 6, 2022

