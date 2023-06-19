IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing submersible near the wreckage of the Titanic

00:52

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for a deep-water submersible that went missing while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic in the north Atlantic Ocean. It is unclear how many people were onboard the submersible when it went missing. June 19, 2023

Play All