IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. bracing for 'rocky few months' ahead in Middle East conflict
April 19, 202408:00

  • Will Trump get involved in the House speaker fight?

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    U.S. bracing for 'rocky few months' ahead in Middle East conflict

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    House votes to advance bills for Ukraine and Israel aid

    03:12

  • Iran is ‘not the victim’: Retired IDF Colonel on Israel-Iran clashes

    04:18

  • ‘Remarkable scene’: Schiff lauds Trump facing justice in criminal trial

    05:20

  • Dismissed juror says he could not be impartial because he had 'satirized' Trump

    04:04

  • 'No question this is political': Impeachment trial of DHS Secretary Mayorkas to begin today

    07:36

  • Judge Merchan 'hoping' threat of potential jail time or fines will keep Trump 'in line': Rubin

    08:36

  • 'Difficult but not impossible': Will extensive media coverage impact hush money jurors?

    09:10

  • Dismissed juror from Trump hush money trial speaks to MSNBC

    06:20

  • Judge Merchan 'not doing himself any favors' in jury selection for Trump's hush money trial

    04:59

  • ‘Something to be worried about’: Ret. Gen. McCaffrey on U.S. response to Iran-Israel clashes

    06:14

  • Deliberations underway for admissible evidence in Trump hush money criminal trial

    02:00

  • Israel requests U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss Iran attack

    08:49

  • 'Tread carefully': Speaker Johnson and Trump to make joint appearance at Mar-a-Lago

    04:49

  • 'Whole science' behind jury selection: Trump's hush money trial to begin Monday

    08:38

  • 'Hard' for U.S. not to get engaged if Iran and Israel tensions escalate: former Rep. Harman

    04:59

  • Potential list of witnesses in Trump hush money trial revealed

    03:31

  • O.J. Simpson Dead: Journalist who got iconic helicopter video of O.J.’s Bronco chase reacts

    11:47

  • 'Trial of the century': A look back at O.J. Simpson's life

    02:20

José Díaz-Balart

U.S. bracing for 'rocky few months' ahead in Middle East conflict

08:00

Israel has carried out a “limited” military strike against Iran in retaliation for an attack last weekend. Ret. Gen. Barry McCaffrey, New York Times’ Peter Baker and Elise Labott, professor at American University, join José Díaz-Balart to discuss what could happen next.April 19, 2024

  • Will Trump get involved in the House speaker fight?

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    U.S. bracing for 'rocky few months' ahead in Middle East conflict

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    House votes to advance bills for Ukraine and Israel aid

    03:12

  • Iran is ‘not the victim’: Retired IDF Colonel on Israel-Iran clashes

    04:18

  • ‘Remarkable scene’: Schiff lauds Trump facing justice in criminal trial

    05:20

  • Dismissed juror says he could not be impartial because he had 'satirized' Trump

    04:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All