    U.S. and Mexico considering deal to reduce fentanyl production and gun smuggling

José Díaz-Balart

U.S. and Mexico considering deal to reduce fentanyl production and gun smuggling

02:51

The United States is planning to announce a deal with Mexico to reduce the flow of American guns through the southern border in exchange for Mexican authorities cracking down on fentanyl labs and drug production. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports on why the two sides wanted to reach a deal on blocking the flow of smuggled goods through their neighbor’s border.March 27, 2023

