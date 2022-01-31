U.K. government Covid lockdown parties ‘represent a serious failure,’ report finds
An investigation into a series of parties held at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office and residence during a national Covid-19 lockdown “represent a serious failure,” according to a newly released government report. NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports. Jan. 31, 2022
